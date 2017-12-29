Redskins' Ryan Anderson: No-go for season finale
Anderson (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's season finale against the Giants.
Anderson will now miss a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed knee ailment. With the Redskins out of postseason contention, Anderson will subsequently finish his 2017 campaign having logged 15 tackles but no other counting stats.
