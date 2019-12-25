Play

Anderson (Achilles/shoulder) was a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson appears to have emerged from Week 16's loss to the Giants nursing two injuries. He'll likely need to upgrade his level of activity in practice Thursday or Friday to have any chance of suiting up against Dallas on Sunday.

