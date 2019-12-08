Play

Anderson (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.

Anderson was managing a shoulder injury heading into the game, but it's unclear if he aggravated the injury. He joins Ryan Kerrigan (calf) as injured linebackers in the game. Montez Sweat and Nate Orchard stand to receive the bulk of snaps at outside linebacker.

