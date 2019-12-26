Play

Anderson (Achilles/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Anderson wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he now looks back to full health. He's on track to play his usual starting role in Washington's linebacker corps Week 17 against the Cowboys.

