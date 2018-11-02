Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Sunday
Anderson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Anderson sustained the knee injury in last Sunday's win over the Giants and was a limited participant at practice this week. The 24-year-old has yet to exceed 16 defensive snaps in a game this season, playing a larger role on special teams.
