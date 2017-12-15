Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Sunday
Anderson (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson posted a season-high 24 defensive snaps in Week 14 against the Chargers, compiling five solo tackles. With starter Zach Brown (illness/toe/Achilles/hip) out again for Week 15, if Anderson is healthy, he could slot into a role similar to last week.
