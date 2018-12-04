Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable to return Monday
Anderson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury.
Anderson exited the game in the second quarter. Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil could see additional work as long as Anderson is out.
