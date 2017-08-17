Play

Anderson (stinger) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson hasn't practiced yet this week but head coach Jay Gruden wouldn't go so far as to rule him out for Saturday's preseason game against the Packers. Gruden said that Anderson would be evaluated on Saturday morning and his status for the game would be determined then.

