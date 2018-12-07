Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out for Week 14
Anderson (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Anderson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's loss to the Eagles, and will sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Giants as a result. The second-year linebacker will work to get healthy in time for Washington's matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Will play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Suffers knee injury•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Returning to practice•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Small role in rookie season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...