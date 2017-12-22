Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out for Week 16
Anderson (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Anderson originally suffered the knee injury during last week's tilt against the Cardinals, and the issue will keep him sidelined for Week 16 as Junior Galette will likely see an increased role at outside linebacker behind Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith.
