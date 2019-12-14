Play

Anderson (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Eagles.

Anderson was forced out of last week's game due to a stinger, but the linebacker should be good to go for Sunday. With Ryan Kerrigan (calf) on injured reserve, Anderson and Montez Sweat are expected to see the majority of the playing time at left outside linebacker.

