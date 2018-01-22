Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Small role in rookie season
Anderson (knee) recorded 15 tackles over 14 games in 2017.
Anderson joined a crowded linebacking corps in Washington after being taken in the second round of the 2017 draft and consequently didn't see much playing time during his rookie season. However, the Redskins have a host of linebackers headed for free agency at the end of the league year -- including starters Zach Brown (knee) and Mason Foster (shoulder), but also Trent Murphy, Junior Galette and Will Compton. Depending on who the team ultimately re-signs this offseason, it's possible Anderson could be in store for a more significant role in 2018. He'll first need to recover from a knee injury that Scott Allen of the Washington Post classified as a damaged patella tendon, though there hasn't been any reported concern that the Alabama product is in danger of missing the start of April's offseason training program.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: No-go for season finale•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Leaves with knee ailment•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Dressing for season opener•
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...