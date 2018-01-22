Anderson (knee) recorded 15 tackles over 14 games in 2017.

Anderson joined a crowded linebacking corps in Washington after being taken in the second round of the 2017 draft and consequently didn't see much playing time during his rookie season. However, the Redskins have a host of linebackers headed for free agency at the end of the league year -- including starters Zach Brown (knee) and Mason Foster (shoulder), but also Trent Murphy, Junior Galette and Will Compton. Depending on who the team ultimately re-signs this offseason, it's possible Anderson could be in store for a more significant role in 2018. He'll first need to recover from a knee injury that Scott Allen of the Washington Post classified as a damaged patella tendon, though there hasn't been any reported concern that the Alabama product is in danger of missing the start of April's offseason training program.