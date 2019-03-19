Anderson is expected to join the starting lineup after Preston Smith signed with Green Bay, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

A 2017 second-round pick, Anderson spent his first two NFL seasons providing depth behind 16-game starters Smith and Ryan Kerrigan. The 24-year-old has just 32 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks across 356 snaps on defense and 308 on special teams, but he did have 8.5 sacks his senior season at Alabama. The Redskins would be wise to bring in some competition for playing time.