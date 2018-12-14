Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Will not play Week 15
Anderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson missed last week's game against the Giants with this injury as well. The Alabama product sustained the injury Week 13 against the Eagles. If any player is going to get more work in Anderson's absence, it's likely fellow outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.
