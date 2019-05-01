Redskins' Ryan Bee: Latches on with Washington

The Redskins signed Bee as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Bee started all 10 games as a senior, making 33 tackles -- seven for a loss -- and four sacks. He's a large body on the edge coming in at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds. Bee will battle with JoJo Wicker for a spot behind Jonathan Allen at left defensive end.

