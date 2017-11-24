Redskins' Ryan Grant: Active for Thanksgiving matchup
Grant (calf) will play Thursday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Now that Terrelle Pryor (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, Grant should see an increased role. However, it's thought that he may be limited Thursday in the wake of his recovery, so fantasy owners outside of deeper leagues should tread lightly. The fourth-year wideout has 30 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns this season.
