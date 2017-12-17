Grant (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old wideout will be out there after putting in a trio of limited practices this past week. Grant logged one reception for 28 yards versus the Chargers in Week 14, but he's posted between three and a season-high five catches in 10 other contests this season. Therefore, he's capable of offering modest production to fantasy owners in deeper formats who might find themselves in a pinch at receiver during the fantasy postseason.