Grant (calf) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Grant returned from a concussion to catch all three of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints. He apparently picked up a calf injury along the way, but the Redskins' decision to list him as limited suggests he's on track to take the field on Thanksgiving. Grant, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson have been operating as Washington's regular trio in three-wide formations.