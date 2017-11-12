Redskins' Ryan Grant: Heads to concussion protocol
Grant was placed into concussion protocol after Sunday's game against the Lions.
Grant has been targeted 33 times this season, hauling in 24 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns. On top of that, he's been targeted six times in the red zone, making him worthy of fantasy consideration in deeper leagues. If Grant can't recover by Week 11, Brian Quick (concussion) could slot into the No. 4 wideout role if he is healthy.
