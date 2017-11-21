Grant (calf) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.

Grant picked up the calf injury in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, during which he finished with three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The wideout's participation in practice to some extent two days later suggests the calf issue isn't a major concern, but Grant's status bears watching with the Redskins facing a quick turnaround for their Thursday night matchup with the Giants.