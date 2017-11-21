Redskins' Ryan Grant: Limited at practice Tuesday
Grant (calf) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.
Grant picked up the calf injury in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, during which he finished with three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The wideout's participation in practice to some extent two days later suggests the calf issue isn't a major concern, but Grant's status bears watching with the Redskins facing a quick turnaround for their Thursday night matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, bench Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...