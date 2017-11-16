Redskins' Ryan Grant: Limited Thursday
Grant (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Grant remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, with the Redskins having yet to clear him for full practices as a result. Even if Grant is able to take part in all drills Friday, it won't guarantee that he'll be available Sunday against the Saints, as he would still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol. The slot receiver has been a fairly stable week-to-week producer with exactly three receptions in four of the Redskins' past five games, but he doesn't see much downfield involvement, which typically limits his yardage totals.
