Grant (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Grant came out of Sunday's loss to the Chargers with the ankle issue, but his participation in practice Wednesday in any capacity bodes well for his outlook heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Cardinals. If cleared to suit up for that contest, Grant, who was limited to one catch for 28 yards against Los Angeles, would likely serve as the Redskins' No. 3 wideout.