Redskins' Ryan Grant: Logs 85 yards receiving
Grant hauled in four of six targets for 85 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Grant had arguably his best game of the season against a tough Broncos defense, recording two 20+ yard receptions on his way to a season-high 85 receiving yards. The No. 3 wideout will look to go out with a bang to end the season as the Redskins face a Giants' passing defense that ranks second-worst in the league in yards allowed.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.