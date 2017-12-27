Grant hauled in four of six targets for 85 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Grant had arguably his best game of the season against a tough Broncos defense, recording two 20+ yard receptions on his way to a season-high 85 receiving yards. The No. 3 wideout will look to go out with a bang to end the season as the Redskins face a Giants' passing defense that ranks second-worst in the league in yards allowed.