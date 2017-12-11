Grant brought in his sole target for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Grant made a decent impact with his one catch, but it was nevertheless disappointing to see him receive just one look from Kirk Cousins. The four-year pro has seen his production fluctuate, but Sunday's downturn especially stood out in light of the fact that Grant had just posted a season-high 76 yards on five receptions in Week 13. He'll look to bounce back against the Cardinals in a Week 15 battle, but given the generally erratic nature of his production, the 26-year-old is hard to trust in the fantasy postseason.