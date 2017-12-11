Redskins' Ryan Grant: Logs one reception in loss
Grant brought in his sole target for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.
Grant made a decent impact with his one catch, but it was nevertheless disappointing to see him receive just one look from Kirk Cousins. The four-year pro has seen his production fluctuate, but Sunday's downturn especially stood out in light of the fact that Grant had just posted a season-high 76 yards on five receptions in Week 13. He'll look to bounce back against the Cardinals in a Week 15 battle, but given the generally erratic nature of his production, the 26-year-old is hard to trust in the fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Team-high receiving yardage total in loss•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Quiet in win Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Active for Thanksgiving matchup•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...