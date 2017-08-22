Redskins' Ryan Grant: Logs two receptions Saturday
Grant hauled in two of four targets for seven yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Grant has been battling for the No. 3 wideout gig, but his performance Saturday probably won't help him on that front, especially after he logged the most offensive snaps (33) of any receiver on the roster. Additionally, Grant's measly seven yards were the fewest of any wideout that recorded a reception in the game. Unless Grant can turn it around Sunday against the Bengals -- a game in which his reps could be limited with the starters expected to work deeper into the contest -- Grant may be destined for another season as a backup slot man.
