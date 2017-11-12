Grant has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings after sustaining a concussion, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Grant was taken out of the game earlier and evaluated for a concussion, but he was put back into the game after being cleared. He's officially out the the rest of Sunday's game, though, so Maurice Harris will slot in as the No. 4 wideout for the rest of the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories