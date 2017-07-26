Grant worked as the No. 3 receiver ahead of 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson during the offseason program, displaying a continued knack for route running, ESPN.com's John Keim reports. "I'm easily Ryan Grant's biggest fan," Redskins receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. "He's always been our best pure route runner out of everyone, even with Pierre and DJax here. He's been a consummate pro. He says nothing and he works all the time. He's gotten a bad rap for situations that weren't completely his fault."

While he can't match Doctson's size, speed or draft status, the 2014 fifth-round pick has an advantage in terms of familiarity with the Washington offense and route running. Grant's ability to play all three receiver spots serves him well, though the presence of Jamison Crowder means that the Redskins' No. 3 WR primarily will stick outside. The team still hopes last year's first-round selection will beat out Grant, Brian Quick and Maurice Harris in what could shape up as a true battle, after reports from earlier in the offseason essentially handed the job to Doctson.