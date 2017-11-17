Redskins' Ryan Grant: Questionable due to concussion
Grant (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Grant suffered the injury during last week's 38-30 loss to the Vikings and was a limited practice participant throughout the week. With Brian Quick (concussion) also listed as questionable and Terrelle Pryor (ankle) already ruled out, the Redskins may have little choice but to use Maurice Harris alongside Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson in three-wide sets. Grant's availability may not be known until inactives are released approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
