Grant (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Grant was limited in practice throughout the week after sustaining a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints. While Grant looks like he'll be less than 100 percent healthy for the Thanksgiving Day matchup, the expectation is that he'll suit up in the contest and take on a healthy snap count with Terrelle Pryor (ankle) landing on injured reserve earlier this week.