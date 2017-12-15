Redskins' Ryan Grant: Questionable for Week 15
Grant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Grant injured his ankle in last week's 30-13 loss to the Chargers, finishing with one catch for 28 yards on his only target. His ability to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week suggests he's on the right side of questionable for a tough matchup against the Cardinals. While efficient with a limited workload, Grant has drawn more than three targets in just one of six games since the end of October.
