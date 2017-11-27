Redskins' Ryan Grant: Quiet in win Thursday
Grant hauled in one of his two targets for three yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Grant was questionable coming into the contest with a calf injury, which may explain the wideout's quiet performance. Before Thursday night, Grant had at least three receptions in every contest since Week 4. After getting some extra rest this weekend, he should be in much better shape for Thursday's showdown with the Cowboys.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Active for Thanksgiving matchup•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Scores 40-yard touchdown in loss•
-
Redskins' Ryan Grant: Active Week 11•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...