Grant hauled in one of his two targets for three yards in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Grant was questionable coming into the contest with a calf injury, which may explain the wideout's quiet performance. Before Thursday night, Grant had at least three receptions in every contest since Week 4. After getting some extra rest this weekend, he should be in much better shape for Thursday's showdown with the Cowboys.

