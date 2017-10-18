Redskins' Ryan Grant: Reels in three passes
Grant caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.
Grant has been mostly quiet since his four-catch Week 1 effort, totaling just nine catches over the last four games. He has found the end zone twice and should be seen as potential red-zone threat, but with so many other targets in Washington, it's hard to depend on Grant week to week.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...