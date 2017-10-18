Play

Grant caught three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.

Grant has been mostly quiet since his four-catch Week 1 effort, totaling just nine catches over the last four games. He has found the end zone twice and should be seen as potential red-zone threat, but with so many other targets in Washington, it's hard to depend on Grant week to week.

