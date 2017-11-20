Grant (concussion) caught all three of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.

Grant's 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave the visitors a 24-13 lead, and that advantage eventually ballooned to 31-16 before New Orleans staged a comeback in the final minutes. The 26-year-old wide receiver has scored three touchdowns this season, but Grant's season high in yardage has remained at 61 since he accrued that total in Week 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories