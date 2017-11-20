Redskins' Ryan Grant: Scores 40-yard touchdown in loss
Grant (concussion) caught all three of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.
Grant's 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave the visitors a 24-13 lead, and that advantage eventually ballooned to 31-16 before New Orleans staged a comeback in the final minutes. The 26-year-old wide receiver has scored three touchdowns this season, but Grant's season high in yardage has remained at 61 since he accrued that total in Week 1.
