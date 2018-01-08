Redskins' Ryan Grant: Takes step forward in 2017
Grant recorded career-highs across the board with 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games this season.
Grant has been a depth option at wideout for the Washington over the previous three seasons but the wideout saw a spike in productivity in 2017, ending the year as the team's No. 3 wideout. Grant could not have picked a much better time to have the best season of his career, as he now enters the market as an unrestricted free agent. The Redskins have their core targets of Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Jordan Reed all under contract for next season, but would be wise to pursue Grant given the value he showed this season as the No. 3 wideout.
