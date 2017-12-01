Grant brought in five of eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 38-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Grant drew even with Jamison Crowder for the team lead in catches while pacing the Redskins in receiving yards and targets. The 26-year-old also logged his fourth touchdown of the season by bringing in a 20-yard scoring dart from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter. Grant's involvement has fluctuated throughout the season, but he clearly has a solid amount of rapport with Cousins and could continue to see an expanded role over the last quarter of the season. He'll look to build in Thursday's effort in Week 14 against the Chargers.