Redskins' Ryan Grant: Three receptions in win
Grant hauled in all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
With Jamison Crowder (hamstring) sidelined for Sunday's win, Grant saw his highest offensive snap count of the season (59). The depth wideout is averaging three receptions per contest this season but could see more action this Sunday against the Vikings if Crowder is ruled out again.
