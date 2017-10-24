Redskins' Ryan Grant: Three receptions Monday
Grant hauled in three passes for 19 yards in Monday's loss to the Eagles.
Grant continues to receive three to five targets per contest but hasn't topped 40 yards receiving since Week 1. However, the wideout could be in line for expanded reps if Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder continue to struggle - something to keep an eye on down the road.
