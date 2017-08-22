Redskins' Ryan Grant: Two receptions in loss
Grant hauled in two of four targets for seven yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Grant has been battling to keep his name alive in Washington's No. 3 wideout competition, but his performance Saturday was less-than spectacular, especially considering he had the most offensive snaps (33) in receiving corps. Additionally, his measly seven yards receiving were the fewest of any wideout on the roster that recorded a reception in the game. Unless he can turn it around Sunday against the Bengals, a game in which his reps could be limited, Grant may be destined for another season as the backup slot man.
