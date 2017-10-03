Redskins' Ryan Grant: Two receptions in loss
Grant hauled in two of three targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
Grant found the end zone for the second time this season as Kirk Cousins connected on a three-yard pass for the score midway through the third quarter. The wideout only received 22 offensive reps (44 percent) Monday night, but it shouldn't be too concerning considering the Chiefs controlled the clock for the majority of the game.
