Grant recorded two receptions for 20 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Cardinals.

Since a five-reception performance Week 13, Grant has only managed three receptions for 48 yards on four targets. The wideout was limited the entire week of practice with an ankle injury, which may have been a factor in his quiet performance Sunday. He'll look to get back on track this Sunday against the Broncos, who boast one of the best passing defenses in the league.