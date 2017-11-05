Redskins' Ryan Grant: WIll benefit from Crowder injury
Grant is expected to step in as the slot receiver after it was announced that Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will not play Sunday against Seattle, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Grant, who is coming off a season-high five catches and seven targets in a loss to the Cowboys, should set a new high in playing time against Seattle, whose defense dropped to 12th against the pass after it was lit up in last week's win over Houston. The 26-year-old has caught 21 of 30 targets (70 percent) for 215 yards (10.1 yards-per-catch) and two touchdowns over seven games.
