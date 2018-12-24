Kerrigan recorded a sack in Saturday's loss to the Titans.

Kerrigan had a relatively slow day Sunday, with his only tackle being his sack. He's enjoying another great season rushing the passer in 2018, compiling 12.0 sacks through 15 games, just 1.5 sacks short of tying his career high. He'll look to finish off the regular season strong in Week 17 against the Eagles.

