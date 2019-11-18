Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Adds two sacks
Kerrigan had four solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.
It was his first multi-sack performance in a down season, with the 31-year-old pass rusher now up to four through 10 games. Kerrigan's career low of 7.5 sacks occurred in his 2011 rookie season, and each subsequent campaign has seen him produce at least 8.5. It doesn't help that Washington's opponents often are able to drain clock with rush attempts after halftime, though a Week 12 matchup with the struggling Lions at least offers some degree of hope for a competitive contest.
