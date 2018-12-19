Kerrigan recorded six tackles (five solo), two sacks and a forced fumble across 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Kerrigan was elected to his third-straight Pro Bowl on Tuesday night after a dominating performance in Sunday's victory. He now has 11 sacks on the season to go along with 41 tackles. Kerrigan will look to wreak havoc on the Titans this Sunday in a pivotal showdown with major playoff implications.