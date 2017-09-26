Kerrigan recorded another sack in Sunday's victory over the Raiders to bring his season total to 2.5.

Kerrigan has been quite active to start the season, as he has either a sack or half a sack in each game to go along with a forced fumble, an interception, and a touchdown. The 29-year-old saw 42 snaps (82%), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload. He will seek to continue his sack streak Monday night against the Chiefs.