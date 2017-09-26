Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Continues sack streak to start the season
Kerrigan recorded another sack in Sunday's victory over the Raiders to bring his season total to 2.5.
Kerrigan has been quite active to start the season, as he has either a sack or half a sack in each game to go along with a forced fumble, an interception, and a touchdown. The 29-year-old saw 42 snaps (82%), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload. He will seek to continue his sack streak Monday night against the Chiefs.
