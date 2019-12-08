Kerrigan (calf) is officially out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

Kerrigan exited the game with the injury, and was quickly downgraded to out. Expect the team to have some specifics regarding the injury in the coming days, and in Kerrigan's stead, Nate Orchard and Ryan Anderson are the likely beneficiaries to see and uptick in snaps.