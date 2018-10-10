Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Earns first sack
Kerrigan accumulated three tackles and a sack during Monday's 43-19 loss to the Saints.
Kerrigan was able to bring down Drew Brees for his first sack of the year, which comes as a bit of a surprise considering the linebacker posted 24 sacks over the last two seasons. He'll look to keep it going against the Panthers on Sunday.
