Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Joined by No. 2 pick at DE
Kerrigan is part of a deep defensive line that now includes No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official website reports.
Washington is transitioning to a 4-3 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and while there's no question the team has enough line talent to make it work, the linebacker spots appear far less formidable. Kerrigan has spent the vast majority of his pro career playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, notching at least 7.5 sacks every season until he dropped to 5.5 last year in 12 games (his first time ever missing a game). With Young and 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat providing elite athleticism off the edge, Washington might consider splitting Kerrigan's snaps between strongside linebacker and defensive end. Both positions would represent a change for his age-32 season, but it wouldn't be totally foreign to play with his hand in the dirt or drop back into coverage. Kerrigan's versatility to handle those various tasks is part of what made him so successful as a 3-4 OLB the past nine years.
