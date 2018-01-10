Kerrigan recorded 46 tackles (34 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumble and one interception returned for a touchdown across 16 games this season.

Kerrigan was selected to his second-straight and third overall Pro Bowl after another season anchoring the Redskins' defense. His 13 sacks tie him for fourth-best in the league and his 46 tackles were the most since the 2014 season. Kerrigan will be 30 heading into next season, but the linebacker has showed no signs of slowing down over the past few years, as the veteran logged 822 defensive snaps during this past season.