Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Logs two sacks in loss
Kerrigan recorded two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Kerrigan's brought his sack total on the season up to six in the losing effort. The quarterback take-downs were his only tackles in the contest. He saw 54 snaps (79.0 percent), which was the sixth highest total on the defense.
